Chennai-Indian police have arrested a training instructor in the southern state of Tamil Nadu after a 19-year-old college student died in a safety exercise. Police said N Logeshwari died after she was forced to jump off a building into a safety net held by fellow students. They say the instructor pushed her as she was reluctant to jump. She suffered injuries after hitting the roof of the first floor. Police have also registered a case against the college. “The college didn’t apply for permission for any such training. This is against the law. Any school or college has to get prior permission from the government before conducting an exercise like this. Police are investigating the issue and the trainer has been arrested,” senior government official Hariharan told BBC Tamil. A video of the incident shows the girl losing her balance and hitting her head after she was pushed by the instructor. It is being widely circulated on social media. College authorities rushed her to hospital immediately after she fell, but she was declared dead on arrival. The college is yet to release an official statement about the incident. Police are reportedly interrogating the principal of the institution.