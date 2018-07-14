Share:

islamabad - Islamabad police have nominated three focal persons from Operation, Traffic & Security Divisions for all prominent leaders of political parties and competing candidates for the General Election 2018.

The leaders, candidates and their managers can contact the focal persons for their movements, engagements, security requirements, traffic requirements and clearance of rallies/corner meetings and for any assistance from ICT Police as and when required. Sher Muhammad DSP (Headquarters) has been appointed Focal person from the Security Division. He may be contacted at his office telephone (051-2275049), cell phone (03005082489) or fax (051-9246599).Likewise, the Traffic Division has nominated Hussain Lassi, DSP/Traffic Office as focal person who can be contacted at 051-9261992, Mobile No.03335168803 and Fax No.051-9261568. Operations Division has nominated Inspector Ibrar Hussain as the focal person who can be contacted at his office number 051-9108303, cell phone 03335352674 and Fax 051-9108190, according to the local police.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a campaign against immature and underage drivers, besides motorbike riders without helmets said Chief Traffic Officer, (CTO) Rawalpindi, SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf.

He said that special squads had been established to run the campaign and everyday report would be sent to his office.The CTO said that underage drivers were not only a risk for themselves, but also for the other road users and such violators would be treated strictly. “It is the parents’ duty not to allow their underage children to drive, underage drivers and motorbike riders will be issued no relaxation and their vehicles and bikes will be taken under police custody,” he said.

He said that if any citizen wanted to register a complaint with the traffic police, the helpline number 1915 was active, more over suggestions from public regarding traffic issues would be welcomed as well.