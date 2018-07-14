Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday condemned terrorist attack on election rally of MMA candidate and former federal Minister Akram Khan Durrani.

Caretaker Interior Minister Muhammad Azam Khan informed the House that necessary instructions have been issued to the provincial governments to provide protection and security to the election candidates.

Responding to the queries of the members, he pointed out that law and order is a devolved subject after the 18th Amendment but the federal government is providing all possible support to the election commission and the provincial governments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the general elections.

He said that security related requirements of the provincial governments are being fulfilled.

Responding to the points of different members on the general elections, Law Minister Barrister Ali Zafar said the caretaker government is mandated by the law to assist the election commission of Pakistan in the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections.

He said the people will see for themselves the sincerity and integrity of the caretaker government when the general elections are conducted.

He said the Parliament has given a complete autonomy to the election commission of Pakistan by improving election related laws over the last few years. He said the caretakers are playing a neutral role.

Responding to a calling attention moved by Sherry Rehman regarding inclusion of Pakistan in FATF’s grey list, Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar said a detailed action plan has been formulated to be able to comply with the financial task force’s framework to address issues relating to money laundering and terror financing.

She said the good news is that Pakistan is no longer on the blacklist but to steer out of the grey list, the country will have to illustrate compliance with the FATF’s framework.

Earlier, at the outset of the proceedings, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani suspended question-hour owing to the absence of caretaker ministers to answer the questions of senators and directed Caretaker Prime Minister to ensure the presence of ministers in the Senate for the smooth functioning of the upper house.

Opposition Senators Sadia Abbasi and Hasil Bizenjo protested the absence of ministers saying nobody is here is respond questions of Senators.

Hasil Bizinjo criticised the caretaker ministers for what he said not taking the upper House of Parliament serious.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani directed Minister for Power Ali Zafar on his arrival late to come on time in the House as the whole House waited for the caretaker ministers.

The House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 3.30 PM.