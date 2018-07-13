Share:

LONDON:- Liam Gallagher has postponed his European tour due to an ‘’unforeseen change in his recording schedule’’. The ‘Greedy Soul’ rocker was due to play a series of concerts this November but he has had to move the dates as he will be heading back into the studio with collaborators Greg Kurstin and Andrew Wyatt to lay down more tracks for his second solo LP. A statement revealed: ‘’Due to an unforeseen change in Liam’s recording schedule, the headline European tour planned for November is having to be postponed. We will be announcing the new dates, shortly, but in the meantime all tickets will remain valid or refunds can be obtained from the point of purchase.’’