LONDON - London police have released without charge Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Sharif, son of Hussain Nawaz, after arresting them on Thursday night over a physical fight outside the Avenfield apartments.

Police responded to the scene of fight as Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Sharif got involved in fight with around seven PTI protesters who were present at the doorstep of Avenfiled flats and shouted abuse at Junaid Safdar as he made his way inside the flats.

Junaid Safdar told the police in his statement that he “acted in self-defence” and reacted only when he was attacked.

“I was attacked with a weapon. The attacker threw a hard object on me after spitting at me. One attacker had a hard object in his hand while his companions carried sticks and umbrellas. I had no choice but to defend myself in such circumstance,” Junaid told the police during interview at the police station where he was kept for three hours.

Zakaria Sharif told the police that one of the attackers threw a hard object on him and “hit my younger brother Zayd with an umbrella. Everything we did was in self-defence”.

When contacted, the police said that they were called at “approximately 18:45hrs on Thursday, 12 July to reports of a fight on Park Lane, SW1”.

The police said the officers immediately attended the scene and “one person was taken to a central London hospital for treatment to minor injuries”.

The police added that “two people” were “arrested on suspicion of assault” and taken to a central London police station. It is understood that the police decided not to charge Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Sharif after their statements were recorded and their “self-defence” arguments taken into account. The police will, however, continue enquiries and will review the footage overall.

Footage showed the brawl involving several men taking part in the fight and the fight going on for at least two minutes. The police reached the scene and arrested Junaid and Zakaria while took one of the PTI protestors to hospital for treatment.

Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet that the "PTI workers stationed outside London flat shouted [expletive] every time they saw Junaid [her son]". "Anyone would have reacted," she added.

Video showed one protester trying to attack the two young Sharifs, with Junaid Safdar bowing out and saving himself in time. Another footage showed Zakaria Sharif on top of the attacker while the police reaching there to separate them.