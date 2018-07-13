Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Friday paid rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day who were ruthlessly murdered in Srinagar this day 87 years ago in 1931.

Today, he said, the people of Occupied Kashmir living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and Kashmiris and Pakistanis are observing the 87th Kashmir Martyrs Day with renewed pledge to continue the mission of Kashmiri martyrs in their struggle for self-determination and freedom from the Indian Occupation forces, the AJK President said in a statement issued Friday evening on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day.

The AJK president said that after 87 years the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir are still facing an oppressive reign of terror. He said that the Indian forces have made the whole of Jammu and Kashmir into a virtual prison for the Kashmiris. He said that Indian forces are killing innocent Kashmiris, womenfolk are being dishonoured, hundreds of Kashmiris both young and old, have lost their eye-sight due to the use of illegal pellet guns.

Masood Khan said that the recently released report by Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, has highlighted major human rights violations in IOK and the absolute immunity enjoyed by the Indian Occupation forces against any persecution.

He urged the international humanitarian organisations to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations taking place in IOK.

The AJK president said that sacrifices of the martyrs and Ghazis would not go in vain and no earthly force or India's oppressive rule would the Kashmiris forgo the struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination. Furthermore, the President strongly supported the unwavering stance of the Joint Resistance Leadership in their peaceful struggle for freedom.

He paid rich tribute to Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi and Naheed Nasreen and strongly condemned their illegal arrested and transfer to Delhi. He said that Aasiya Andrabi and her companions are human rights defenders and simply demanding their freedom from the occupation forces.