GUJRANWALA-Sabzi Mandi police registered an FIR against Municipal Corporation [MC] deputy mayor for violation of election code of conduct. ASI Fayyaz, in his application, alleged that MC Deputy Mayor Salman Khalid Butt had placed two 3x5 size flexes in favour of PML-N candidates while the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] had banned to place big size flexes. Police registered a case against the MC deputy mayor and also seized the flexes.

ELECTROCUTED

A minor girl was electrocuted while playing in the street here in Garjakh. Ubera, 4, was playing in the street when she accidentally touched live electricity wires connected to an electric water pump. Resultantly, she received severe electric shocks and died on the spot.