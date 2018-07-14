Share:

KARACHI - An alleged militant affiliated with banded outfit was killed when he jumped from a building to avoid arrest when law enforcement agencies raided here on Friday.

Paramilitary force Rangers in a joint venture with Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) on Friday conducted a raid at the hideouts of the terrorists over the presence of wanted terrorist Musharraf Mehsud alias Saifullah in Salfia Colony in Gulshan-e-Maymar locality. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspect Saifullah, however, jumped down from the rooftop of the building in order to escape the arrest when Rangers and AVCC raided, adding that the troops immediately shifted him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The troops also recovered a pistol and ammunitions from his possession.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the accused was wanted in various cases of crimes including target killings of law enforcers and kidnapping for ransom as well as the kidnapping of major (retd) Naukhez in 2106.

The body of the suspect killed was later handed over to the police, however, the Rangers also arrested four of his companions, namely Ahmed Nawaz, Aziz, Zafran and Noor during search operation in the building along with at least three kilograms of explosive, two hand grenades and detonating wire. All the four suspects later handed over to the police for further legal actions, said the spokesperson. Meanwhile, police and rangers claimed to have arrested over a dozen accused persons including politically motivated target killers and gangsters of Lyari while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

According to the details, rangers conducted a raid in Korangi area while arrested a target killers associated Muttahida Qaumi Movement London. The accused Nazar aka Maker was notorious criminal having association with the gang of Raees alias Mamma of MQM. Rangers spokesperson said that the accused was wanted in some nine registered cases in different police station. The accused was involved in killing, extortion, weapon smuggling and other sort of criminal activities.

Kalakot police conducted a raid in Lyari while arrested five gangsters afilaited with Baba Ladla gang of Lyari. The accused persons arrested were including Orangzaib, Kamran, Zohaib, Fida and Shair. Police claimed to have recovered huge cache of weapons including a G3 rifle, Kalashnikov and other weapons from their possession.

Airport police claimed to have arrested a street criminal namely Imran while recovered weapons from his possession. Sohrab Goth police arrested an accused Hamidullah while recovered weapons and stolen motorbike from his possession . Darakhshan police arrested Abdul Rehman in a raid conducted in Defense locality while recovered weapons from his possession. Pirabad police arrested an accused Gafoor while recovered weapons from his possession.

Orangi Town, Sukkhan and PIB police arrested three drug paddlers in separate raids including Rahim Khan, Amir and Shreen Taj while recovered narcotics from their possession.

On the other side, heavy contingents of police carried out search operation in Garden, Kalakot and Chakiwara area of Lyari while taken some 65 suspects into custody during door to door search operation. Majority of the accused persons were later released after initial investigation.