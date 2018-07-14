Share:

islamabad (PR) - In order to spread awareness about cleanliness at picnic spots, Islamabad Jeep Club (IJC) organized a mission clean-up campaign in Kumrat Valley, situated at the junction of Kalam and Dir (Swat) in KPK during the Summer Camp.

The members of the club who took part in the campaign included founder of IJC Dr Ehsan Kiyani, President Dr Nadeem Naeem & Vice President Asad Marwat besides others. They gathered 10 bags of garbage spread in the Kumrat Valley. Each bag contained 30 to 40 kg waste material which was left behind by tourists who visited the valley during the last few months.

Hailing the spirit of Mission Clean Up, Dr Ehsan Kiyani, Dr Nadeem Naeem & Asad Marwat encouraged the participants to spread awareness amongst domestic tourists specially students & youngsters.

“The beautiful and scenic valleys will only remain beautiful until and unless they are neat, clean & tidy. The bad phase starts when the visitors of these tourist resorts leave garbage & used materials here which badly affect the natural beauty,” they added.

The officials of the club, by organizing this campaign gave a message to the government machinery to take stern action against those visitors who do not collect the garbage that they produce and hence become a cause of pollution in these wonderful valleys.

The participants of the Summer Camp Mission Clean Up included Syed Imran Hyder, naeem Tahir, saeed Awan, yasir Iqbal, Nadeem Ahmed, Syed Tufail, Aizaz Gillani, Basit Naseer, Bakht Mir, Ammar yasir, Nouman Ahmed, Imran Ahmed,Iqbal Mir, Moeen ul Haq, Jan Gul, Zeeshan Tahir, Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Yousaf & Muhammad Nisar.

It is worth mentioning here that a number of youngsters who were not members of the club also came forward and took part in the clean up mission voluntarily.

Such campaigns should be launched on social media to spread the impact of the campaign among people all over the country.