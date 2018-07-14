Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Karachi President Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has met Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director (MD) and discussed the water shortage issue in the different areas including Pahar Ganj, North Karachi, New Karachi and North Nazimabad.

The other leaders including Zahid Askari, Qazi Sadruddin, Imran Shahid and Shahzad Mazhar were also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, who is also a nominated candidate of PS-129, asked the MD KWSB to take immediate steps to ensure smooth flow of water supply to those areas particularly, the Sectors 2, 3 and D-1/7 of New Karachi and Sectors 1,2,3 and 7-D of North Karachi.

The MMA leader further said that the people including children and women in those areas are roaming in search of water for entire day, adding that the men are fill waters’ containers for their families from far flung areas.

Hafiz Naeem further said that the water is a basic need of the life and the government has failed to ensure the smooth flow of water to those areas, adding that the masses of North Nazimabad are regularly paying their KWSB bills, despite the fact, they are deprived of basic necessity in the metropolis.

The MMA leader Hafiz Naeem demanded of the MD KWSB to take steps on war-footing basis to supply water in the areas of North Karachi, New Karachi, Pahar Ganj and its adjacent areas. The MD KWSB Khalid Shaikh assured the MMA leader for eliminating the water shortage in those areas.

The MD KWSB further said that water crisis is being prevailed in the city, adding that the Water Board in its limited resources is determined to provide water to all parts of the metropolis.