MOSCOW:- Russia said Friday it had summoned the Greek ambassador in Moscow to protest at Athens' plan to expel two Russian diplomats. The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement it summoned Ambassador Andreas Fryganas and made "a strong protest in relation to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats and the blocking of two others from entering" Greece. The Greek government said Wednesday it had taken unspecified "necessary measures to protect its national interest" after "interference" by Russian officials in the name dispute with the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia.–AFP

A Greek newspaper said Greece was planning to expel two Russian diplomats and ban two other Russian envoys from entering the country. Officials had yet to confirm Friday whether such expulsions had taken place.