Share:

GUJRANWALA-Dozens of PML-N workers on Friday clashed with the police on GT Road near Kamoke, in an attempt to make their way to Lahore Airport to welcome their party leader.

The party, however, claimed that several workers and leader of the party including former defence minister Khurram Dastgir got injured in the clash with police.

The party also claimed the police arrested hundreds of its workers.

According to PML-N leaders, hundreds of workers under the leadership of former federal minister Khurram Dastgir, Gujranwala deputy mayor Salman Khalid Pomi Butt and president youth wing Shoaib Butt were on the way Lahore to show solidarity with their leader Nawaz Sharif. When they reached Kamoki Toll Plaza police blocked GT Road and did not allow the caravan.

In the meanwhile, the PML-N workers started chanting slogans against the Punjab government and police and attempted to remove hurdles from the road. The workers also attempted to push back the police personnel, prompting the police to tear gas shelling and baton charge to control the situation. The angry workers also attacked the police. During the clash former federal minister Khurram Dastgir, Salman Khalid Butt, Shoaib Butt and dozens other workers received injuries while number of the injured policemen could not be ascertained. Wind screens of various vehicles also got broken during the clash while the police, reportedly, have arrested hundreds of workers from different places and shifted different police stations.

LEAs intercept Kh Asif-led convoy



SIALKOT-The police, flanked by personnel of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs), Friday stopped the convoy of PML-N workers, led by former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, from heading for Lahore to welcome their leader upon his arrival from London.

The LEAs stopped the convoy near village Raajokey on main Daska-Sialkot.

According to PML-N leaders, Kh Asif was leading a convoy of vehicles, carrying hundreds of PML-N workers and leaders including AJK Minister Ch Muhammad Ishaq, PML-N candidates - Ch Armughan Subhani, Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah, Rana Shamim Ahmed, Ch Muhammad Ikram, Ch Khush Akhtar Subhani, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Mian Zeeshan Rafiq, Muhammad Afzal Mansha (President PML-N Daska), and local leaders. When it reached near village Raajokey on main Daska-Sialkot-Gujranwala Road, the LEAs personnel stopped the convoy from moving ahead.

Upon which, the charged PML-N workers came out of their vehicles and started chanting anti-Imran and anti-caretaker set-up slogans.

They also staged a sit-in on Sialkot-Daska Road and were chanting slogans like "Dekho Dekho Kon Aaya...Sher Aaya Sher Aaya", "Vote Ko Izzat Do" and "Mian Terey Jaan Nisaar...Beshumaar, Beshumaar".

They lodged protest against the caretaker government for "what they described" overt support for PTI, and targeting the PML-N and its leaders, candidates and workers.

After this, this convoy led by Kh Asif changed its rout and moved towards Lahore by taking muddy and unpaved rural areas, leading towards Lahore though Daska, Satrah and surroundings along the Sialkot-Eimanabad Road.

Later, the LEAs also stopped the PML-N rally from Pasrur at Dharam Kot Chowk in Daska tehsil here.