islamabad - OPF is committed to build a modern university in sector F-11/2 Islamabad to provide higher education of an international standard in the country to the children of Overseas Pakistanis. The modern university will be spread over 4.1 acres of land and will facilitate the children of Overseas Pakistanis to get education of an international standard in the fields of Business Administration, Management Sciences, Computer Sciences and Degrees of Media Studies. In addition to this, the university will provide state of the art class rooms, libraries, laboratories, hostels, etc.

and extracurricular activities like sports, science and technology etc.