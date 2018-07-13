Share:

­KASUR-Residents of Kasur City and surroundings are facing difficulties due to rise in the number of stray dogs, thanks to the negligent authorities showing no interest for their culling.

It is disappointing to see the district authorities acting as a silent spectator to the grave situation, and watching people becoming victims of dog bite incidents.

A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that people, especially children, women and elderly ones have literally restricted to their houses for being under constant threat of dog attacks. Talking to The Nation, residents of different localities said that packs of stray dogs, roaming in streets and the city roads, posed a potent threat to their lives.

"Not only do these dogs run after commuters but they also make them victims of their bites which sometimes causes infectious diseases among people," they complained. They also apprised

The Nation of significant increase in the number of dogs in areas including Basti Qadirabad, Noor Shah Wali, Qadi Wand, Peeru Wala Road, Steel Bagh Chowk, Kot Haleem Khan, Bagar Kot, Shafi Wala Chowk, Basti Chiraagh Shah, Bhasar Pura Road, Waneeqa Wali Basti and Nafees Colony.

"Locals there flay the authorities for not ensuring effective measures for the elimination of stray dogs," they added. They demanded that the authorities take notice of the situation and order the officials concerned for culling of the stray dogs.

FAMILY DEPRIVED

OF CASH, GOLD

Thieves stole a cash of Rs100,000 and gold ornaments from a house situated in Ward No 2, Illahabad here on Friday.

The thieves broke the roof of the house of Sagheer. According to details, the owner along with the other family members was asleep in the house.

They were sleeping in the courtyard of their house. Suddenly, a thief broke into the house and held the family members at gunpoint.

They looted Rs100,000 in cash and half tola of gold ornaments and fled away.

Seven-year-old mauled by pack of stray dogs

KAMALIA-A seven-year-old boy sustained critical injuries after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs on the way back home from a mosque here the other day.

According to locals, Ahmed Hussain, son of journalist Imdad Hussain Mughal and resident of Mohallah Khurshid Abad, Kamalia was on his way from a mosque when the incident occurred. The boy's cries alerted the people nearby. They rushed to the spot, rescued the boy and shifted him to Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters [THQ] Hospital for medical aid and vaccination.

Residents of the area have demanded culling of stray dogs in the area.

They have also demanded swift action against the municipality officials responsible for this negligence.