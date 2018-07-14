Share:

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Fazal-ur-Rehman has said that based on mutual respect and brotherhood, relations between Pakistan and Malaysia would be strengthened further.

He stated this while taking to the newly appointed Consul General of Malaysia Khair-un-Nazraan Abdur Rehman who called on him at CM House on Friday.

Matters related to bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Fazalur Rehman said that Pak-Malaysia relations are based on mutual respect and brotherhood that have been strengthened further with the passage of time.

Both sides also discussed the measures to promote cooperation of Malaysia in various sectors of Sindh including trade, energy and economic sectors.