ISLAMABAD - A petition seeking court’s direction to declare chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan as “unqualified” to contest the upcoming general elections yesterday was moved in the Islamabad High Court.

Khalid Mehmood Khan Advocate filed the petition in person and cited Chairman PTI, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Chief Election Commissioner as respondents.

The petitioner stated in his petition that on July 12, Imran addressed a public gathering in Narowal and during his speech used insulting and profane language for the people of this country and called them “gadhay” (donkeys).

“There are many examples of the insulting and abusive language used by respondent No 1 which he has used on electronic media towards the people of this country,” maintained Khalid Mehmoood.

Petitioner added that being the resident of this country, Imran Khan has insulted him, his vote and his country which is a violation of the basic right given to him by the Constitution of Pakistan.

He continued that the abusive language/wording used by the Respondent No 1 on electronic media is also violation of code of conduct of PEMRA and therefore the media regulating body should restrain the channels from the coverage of PTI chairman.

Khalid contended that Imran Khan is not eligible to contest elections or hold any public office because a person who insults the nation is not eligible for any public office as well as member of the Parliament.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the Chief Election Commissioner to declare Imran Khan unqualified under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973.

Furthermore, he requested the court to direct PEMRA to restrain the electronic media from the coverage of chairman PTI in the best interest of justice.