ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Football Association (IFA) president Chaudhry Saleem has lashed out at Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for ignoring the elected-body.

Talking to The Nation, Saleem said: “We have already issued notice to Irfan Khan Niazi for bringing Islamabad U-16 girls team to the recently-concluded PFF U-16 Women Football Championship. We can’t tolerate this indiscipline and also wrote a letter to Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to remind them that we are elected body of federal capital and the federation must contact us rather than a few certain individuals. The PFF must respect our mandate, like they want the associations and government to accept them as real representatives.”

He said it is not acceptable for the elected body to get snub from the federation. “If PFF president doesn’t like our faces, even then he must have to follow rules and regulations. We were elected not selected so it is our moral and legal right to be onboard in all the decisions made by the federation. If the PFF doesn’t stop such practices, we have right to take up illegal issues and injustice at every available forum and also can stage peaceful protests.”

Saleem said two weeks back, they had requested the PFF to allow the IFA to conduct national tournament, but despite lapse of more than two weeks, no positive response came from them. “Ever since we have taken over the IFA affairs, we not only conducted different leagues and revived soccer in capital, but also sent teams abroad and our team won the prestigious tournament in China.”

He said the IFA has issued notices to Irfan Khan Niazi for taking girl’s team to Lahore and boycotting the IFA League, as Falcon Club head. If he once again fails to satisfy the disciplinary committee, he has to face the music. “We also hope that the PFF will not entertain non-elected persons and start correspondent with elected body. We want to help the federation by holding football tournaments for footballers and if they will be ignored again and again, Pakistan football is bound to suffer,” he added.

Saleem said that they have conducted IFA General Council meeting the other day and IFA secretary Syed Shrafat Bokhari presented 2017-18 report to the house. “The expenditures, income and activities report were discussed in detail. The house gave approval to general council meeting decisions, while they also decided to start giving associate membership to the clubs and start new academies in the capital.”

The IFA president was given the right to select representative for the PFF congress and Advocate Khalid Kiyani was appointed as legal advisor of the IFA.”

Saleem said Huma Club president Syed Zakir Hussian Naqvi presented the resolution of taking action against those, who are involved in making parallel association and inflicting damages to IFA cause.