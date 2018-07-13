Share:

MULTAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that those who looted the country have finally met with their fate.

Addressing a public gathering here on Friday, Gilani claimed that the PPP never looted the country or the masses rather it gave a revolutionary manifesto, ensuring roti, kapra aur makaan to the masses. He claimed that the PPP always stuck to its manifesto and provided everything promised in its manifesto to the masses. He said that the PPP gave employment to the youth during its regime besides giving them funds for higher education. He said that the people got justice at their threshold. He claimed that the PPP would win election on the basis of its performance and the public service and come into power again.

MML FIELDS 265 CANDIDATES

President of Milli Muslim League (MML) Saif Ullah Khalid disclosed on Friday that his party has fielded 265 candidates for from different constituencies across the country with a passion to serve the masses and eliminate sectarianism from the country.

Addressing a news conference here at party's election office, he said that the MML would promote positive traditions and raise voice for the youth and poor. He said that the 2018 elections are a contest between the saviours of Pakistan and those who sold out country's interests. He declared that the MML would get Kashmir issue resolved in the light of UN resolutions. He said that the MML has fielded highly educated, honest and dedicated candidates and people should make them successful by voting for Chair on July 25.

Earlier, addressing a Juma congregation at Jamia Nimra, he said that the MML has come into the field to promote ideology of Pakistan. He declared that the MML would give rights to women in light of directions of Islam and protect the rights of minorities. He added that the MML would create awareness among masses on Kashmir issue. He said that the MML had stepped in with the agenda to save the country and people gave incredible response to its candidates.

He declared that the MML would chalk out a clear line of action on construction of dams and get Pakistan's waters freed from illegal occupation of the enemy. He said that the former rulers knew that their future was dark and therefore they launched a massive propaganda drive to sabotage election process.

He disclosed that the manifesto of MML was based on Quran and Sunnah and it would enforce Islamic code in the country. He asked the nation to support and vote for patriot candidates whose families, properties, bank accounts and businesses were in Pakistan.