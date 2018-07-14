Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) staged a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club to express their solidarity with party workers who were arrested in Lahore as they were marching towards Airport to welcome their leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The workers were carrying banners and play cards having pictures of Nawaz and inscribed with slogans like ‘Ab Raj Karegi Khalq-e-Khuda’ (Now the people will rule) and ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ (Give respect to vote). The visibly charged protestors kept changing in slogans in favour of the party Quaid.

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-N Sindh women wing vice president Shahnaz Akhtar said that it was Nawaz Sharif who had restored the peace in Karachi. In the past 25 to 30 persons were killed in the city on daily basis but now law and order situation is very much in control, she said while raising a slogan ‘ Ye Jo Karachi Me Sukoon Hai, Is Kay Peechay Noon Hai’ ( Its PML-N which is behind in restoration of peace in Karachi).

Refusing claims that Nawaz made corruption after holding public office, Shahnaz said that her leader was a business man and rich person even before joining the politics. “My leader become the chief minister Punjab just after three years of entering the politics and then prime minister but he (Imran Khan) who has been in the politics for some 20 years are still waiting miserably to hold prime minister slot,”

She added that when the PML-N came into the power in 2013, the country was a hub of problems and it was Nawaz Sharif who put Pakistan on the path of prosperity. She added that Nawaz had declined to deal with anyone, alleging that the PML-N leader was approached before the verdict of the Accountability Court in Avenfield reference but he refused the same. “The pronouncement of verdict was delayed just because of that Nawaz was being approached in the meantime,” Shahnaz said.

Other local leaders stated that only fault of Nawaz is that he restored peace in the country in general and in Karachi in particular. “Our leader brought CPEC, stabilized the economy and took many measures for the betterment of Pakistan yet he is being victimized,”

Rana Muhammad Ajmal, an elderly worker holding a banner, said that only Nawaz Sharif is being held accountable in the country, demanding accountability should be conducted across the board. He said that the Joint Investigation Team formed in the Panama case had failed to establish any corruption charges against the former prime minister, adding that the people do not accept the verdict against Nawaz.