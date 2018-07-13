Share:

SADIQABAD-Local candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz [PML-N] and Pakistan People's Party [PPP] are sanguine about their victory on the basis of their parties' performance.

Ch Muhammad Shafiq, PML-N candidate from PP-267, is confident of his victory in the upcoming elections scheduled to be held on July 25. During a meeting with local notables, he enumerated feats of his party for uplift of the masses and said, "Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz [PML-N] is still the biggest political party of the country." He also maintained that every penny of the funds received during the last five years by the Punjab government was spent on developmental projects for the public welfare. "If I gain public support in Sadiqabad on July 25, then the progressive work will be increased tenfold and history will remember it" he stated. He also assured the notables of providing all basic necessities of life to the people of Sadiqabad at their doorstep.

He said that the PML-N had received a positive response from the masses during election campaign, claiming that the party would clinch the general election on the basis of its 'brilliant performance'. "The last five years stands testimony to the fact that the PML-N has spared no effort for public welfare and by God's will, the party will emerge victorious on the dawn of July 25," he expressed his sanguinity. "The PML-N will again form government in the centre and in all provinces with public assistance," he added.

Similarly, PPP candidate for NA-180 Syed Murtaza Mehmood is also hopeful of his party's success. He expressed his optimism that the masses would make progress under the rule of his party.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said that opponents of Pakistan People's Party [PPP] would never succeed in their evil designs. "The PPP will succeed in four provinces including Northern Punjab under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari," he stated. He vowed to start a new era of development in his area with public assistance. He said, "The sacrifice rendered by Benazir Bhutto will never go in vain.

Not only will the PPP protect the rights of public but it will also put the country on the path to development after coming to power." He added, "People are appreciating the PPP and success will be destiny of all of its candidates, Insha Allah."