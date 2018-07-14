Share:

rawalpindi - Pakistan Railways (PRs) will run special summer vacation train till July 18 with three more trips for Rawalpindi and Karachi.

According to Pakistan Railways spokesman, the summer vacation train was launched here on June 18 for Rawalpindi to Karachi to facilitate the passengers particularly the families.

He said, earlier the Railways was scheduled to run seven summer special trains during June 18 to July 10 but, now the facility has been extended till July 18. Three more trains on July 14, Karachi to Rawalpindi, July 16, Rawalpindi to Karachi and July 18, Karachi to Rawalpindi would be operated, he added.

The stations where the special train will stop are Hyderabad, Rohri, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Raiwind, Lahore, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lalamusa and Jhelum.

The special train consist of A/C business, A/C Standard and Economy classes of coaches, he said adding, and every trip of special summer train carries as many as 700 passengers with an earning amounting to Rs 1.3 million. In order to ensure the safety of the passengers and visitors, security arrangements had been enhanced at the Rawalpindi Railway Station, he added.

To a question he said, armed police personnel had been deployed at the railway station to keep security situation in check.