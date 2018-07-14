Share:

KARACHI:- Keeping the upcoming general elections in view, the caretaker government has extended the special powers of the paramilitary force on Friday for the next three months.

“Pursuant to notification issued by ministry of interior, government of Pakistan, Islamabad whereby the federal government has extended the powers conferred upon Pakistan Rangers, Sindh in Karachi Davison in exercise of the powers conferred under clause (i) sub-sections (3) of Section 4 of the anti terrorism act, 1997 (XXVII) of 1997) for another period of ninety days from July 10, 2018, the government of Sindh is pleased to deploy Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Karachi.

Division to discharge its functions under the said act as authorised by the government of Sindh for a period of ninety days,” reads a notification issued by home secretary Sindh.