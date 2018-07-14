Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) while complementing the initiative of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a circular, encouraging companies to contribute to the great national cause of building dams. The circular states that the construction of these dams will not only help in meeting the water need in coming decades, but will also increase the business activity leading to boom in the corporate sector. The Finance Division has already opened account No 03-593-299999-001-4 under title "Diamer Bhasha And Mohmand Dam Fund-2018" and IBN No PK06SBPP0035932999990014 for raising funds for the construction of dams.