MIRPURKHAS - A high-level meeting discussed the foolproof security arrangements for the general elections.

It was held here on Friday in commissioner conference hall Mirpurkhas presided by Sindh Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleiman that was attended by Sindh home minister, SSPs and deputy commissioners. The chief secretary said that mandate was given to the caretaker government to hold transparent and fair election and implementation to be made hundred percent on the code of conduct of election rule.

He directed the officers to ensure vote casting of people including women without any fear under strict security arrangements in polling stations.

He asked the high ups of the division to keep strict watch on anti-social elements and miscreants and ensure day night patrolling and checking to stop illegal activities of anti-social elements and miscreants particularly during elections.

He further said that strict arrangements have been made to stop terrorism. He directed the stakeholders and concerned officers to setup polling stations for women particularly near to the population and also made arrangements as per disclosure of met office for rainfall on day of election.

Best transports be arranged to reach the polling materials till polling stations and ensure availability of electricity fans and generators for 24 hours in polling stations during election, he directed.

He further said that CCTV cameras be installed in polling stations to ensure monitoring the activities of anti-social elements and miscreants.

He lamented that there was no proper communication system in districts Tharparkar, Umerkot, Khairpur and desert areas and during election contact could not be with each other so that there should be better communication system.

He directed the Chinese engineers and other staff working on Thar coal mines and the CPEC project not to ensure their movements unnecessary during election as all the law enforcing agencies would be busy to provide strict security during election process.

The chief secretary said that there was shortage of required things including construction work, supply of electricity and cleaning at various places so in each district mobile teams setup to ensure proper power supply.

He asked the concerned health department officers to impose emergency in health department and ensure providing required staff, doctors, ambulances and medicines during election.

Mirpurkhas DIG Saqib Ismail Memon told the meeting that 5,820 policemen were being deployed for election process in Mirpurkhas division. He directed the officers to deploy six police personnel on the each sensitive police station.

Later, the chief secretary and the IG police have inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a tree in the premises of I5 emergency police centre Mirpurkhas.

The chief secretary also went to polling station setup in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mirpurkhas along with other officers examined.

Later, he paid surprise visit of civil hospital Mirpurkhas where he examined the cardiac ward and laboratory. He expressed his anguish over the badly condition of cleanliness and dirty bathrooms and on this occasion as civil surgeon entered into the dirty bathroom, chief secretary locked him for 10 minutes and then asked him he felt dirtiness and how anybody pass some times in dirty bathroom.

Azam was briefed by senior cardiologist Dr Sunil Kumar about facilities being provided to patients in cardiac ward.

Later, on the complaints of patients and badly condition of the hospital chief secretary sought the detail of the doctors, budget, food expenses, availability of medicines and warned the civil surgeon Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bhurgari to improve the condition of the hospital soon otherwise be ready to face stern action.

Sindh IG Amjad Javed Salmi, Mirpurkhas DIG police Saqib Ismail Memon, Mirpurkhas Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh, pak army and Rangers and intelligence institutions officers were present in the meeting.