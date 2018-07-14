Share:

LONDON:- James Taylor has been appointed as an England selector, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Friday. Former England international Taylor was forced to retire due to a heart condition two years ago and he now completes a panel headed by national selector Ed Smith and also featuring England head coach Trevor Bayliss. The appointment of Taylor completes a restructure of the panel that started when Smith replaced fellow former England batsman James Whitaker in April. "I'm thrilled to be taking up this role with the ECB and once again supporting the England set-up," said Taylor.