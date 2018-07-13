Share:

LOS ANGELES-Tom Cruise would tell his younger self to ‘enjoy’ the journey of life. The 56-year-old actor was reflected on what advice he would give himself if he had the chance after looking back at an interview he did to promote 1986 blockbuster ‘Top Gun’. Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Tom was asked what he’d try to get across if he could have a conversation with himself 30 years ago, and he simply said: ‘’Just enjoy the ride.’’ The action movie hero admitted he has certainly changed over the last three decades, particularly when it comes to how he approaches his stunt work. While filming ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ in Paris, France he admitted he was concerned about potential damage to the city’s landmarks and historic buildings.

He explained: ‘’I was very careful. When I’m driving, I’m acting, so I have cameras hanging off. I’m acting, and I’m drifting around, and I’m just doing everything I can not to hit [anything].

‘’I’ve got to get close to the buildings, but I can’t hit any. I didn’t and I’m very relieved about that.’’

Meanwhile, Tom will be reprising his role as LT Pete ‘’Maverick’’ Mitchell in a sequel to ‘Top Gun’ - and he was excited to work with co-star Val Kilmer again.

He recently said: ‘’It was very special for me.’’

The actor also gave fans an update on his 57-year-old co-star’s health following his treatment for throat cancer, which he overcame in 2017.

He added to Extra: ‘’He’s doing really well.’’