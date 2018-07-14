Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Friday submitted a plea seeking police protection during his election campaign. The PTI leader submitted in his petition that he is contesting election from NA 249, and he faces several threats during conducting his election campaign. He added that many candidates belonging to the extremist groups are contesting election in the same constituency, therefore he pleaded the court to issue order to the Inspector General of Sindh Police to provide him police protection till polling.

He also submitted that he has also sent request in written to the relevant officials in this regard, but no initiative has been taken so far. The petitioner has made, IG Sindh Police, home department, deputy commissioner, SSP and others as respondents. The PTI leader Faisal Vawda has filed another petition seeking probe about financial corruption against, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar.

The PTI leader submitted in his plea that Mayor Karachi is allegedly involved in financial irregularity. He stated that the city government was provided billions of rupees of funds for the developments of the city but no betterment has been seen during his tenure. Mr Vawda, pleaded the court to issue direction to chairman National Accountability Bureau NAB to probe the corruption in the city district government. He also requested to seize the banks accounts of the city government.

In the past, Faisal Vawda had filed identical petition in the Sindh High Court, wherein he pleaded to restrain Waseem Akhtar from taking the mayor’s oath due to his alleged involvement in cases of terrorism, but the court did not allow his plea. In his petition, Vawda had claimed that Akhtar was incapable by conduct of being and acting as the city mayor because there were many cases against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The court was pleaded to restrain the respondent MQM leader from taking oath as Karachi mayor until criminal cases against him were decided.