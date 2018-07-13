Share:

OKARA: Two dacoits strangled a landlady to death for resistance and also injured her daughter in 45/D village here the other night. Nawab Bibi was at home with her daughter when two armed dacoits barged into the house.

Nawab Bibi and her daughter offered resistance to the dacoits and tried to shout for help. The dacoits caught hold of both ladies. Nawab Bibi was strangled in dacoits' attempt to keep her silent. Her daughter sustained injuries. The dacoits collected jewellery and cash from the house and escaped. Depalpur Saddr police registered a case and launched investigation.





