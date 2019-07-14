Share:

KARACHI : The West Zone police arrested five absconders among 49 suspects and recovered 4.118 kg hashish from them during routine patrol.

The police recovered 4.118kg hashish, 1,210kg betel nuts, 3 pistols, 7 live rounds, 9 bottles of wine, 8 mobile phones, LPG cylinders, Rs6,420, 4 motorcycles and 2 trucks from the accused, said a spokesperson of DIG West on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South zone Police has arrested three absconders and two proclaimed offenders among 37 suspects during the last 24 hours in snap checking and patrolling.

According to police 03 pistols, 08 live rounds, 01 kilo 810 gram Charas, 59 kilograms Gotka/Mawa (chewing tobacco), 839 packets Gutka, 759 kilograms betel nuts, 02 vehicles and 05 LPG cylinders were recovered from arrested the accused, said spokesperson of DIG South-zone on Saturday.

Five ‘street criminals’ held

The Sindh Rangers on Saturday arrested five alleged street criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics from them during targeted raids in different areas of the city.

The accused were identified as Farooq, Haider Ali, Asif, Fahim Akhtar and Ajmal Hussain, the Rangers spokesman said here on Saturday.

He said the accused were involved in criminal activities in Shah Faisal Colony, Zaman Town, Itehad Town, Kalri and others area.

After initial interrogation, the accused were handed over to police for further legal action.

Meanwhile, the Rangers took action against theft of irrigation water in District Tando Muhammad Khan and disconnected illegal water connections.

FIRs have been registered at the police station against nine people for their involvement in water theft.

KU entrance tests for M.Phil, Phd, MS/MD

KARACHI (APP): The University of Karachi will hold entrance tests for MPhil, PhD, MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) on Sunday, said an announcement issued by its Registrar, Prof Dr Saleem Shahzad.

The university was said to had received 3803 forms against a total number of 2028 available seats and while following necessary scrutiny of the submitted forms 3567 candidates were declared eligible for appearing in the written test.

All 3567 suitable candidates have been directed to appear at the examination centres by 9:30 am or earlier, preferably 30 minutes before the scheduled time for the written test set to begin at 10 am sharp, along with original computerized national identity card and admit card.

Prof Dr Saleem Shahzad said admission to the announced courses would be granted on the basis of result of the test and interview to be conducted by the respective Departmental Research Committee in accordance with the instructions given in the Admission Prospectus-2019.

The KU registrar emphasized that Karachi University Entrance Test 2019 is mandatory for every applicant and the list of successful candidates would be displayed on its website on July 31, 2019. He said that students, who have acquired degrees from Higher Education Commissions approved institutions, need to collect equivalence certificate from the Deputy Registrar (Academic) Office before getting provincial admission.

Meanwhile KU was said to had also offered admissions to its various other departments pertaining to faculty of arts and social sciences, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of medicine, faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, faculty of management and administrative sciences, faculty of education, faculty of Islamic studies along with its affiliated institutes and centres.