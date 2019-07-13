Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad police have arrested 8 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to the details, Sihala police arrested Shahid Mahmood and recovered 60 litters wine and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from him. The police also arrested Malik Nadeem involved in illegal oil selling. Aabpara police arrested two persons Hamid Nawaz and Zareena Bibi involved in immoral activities.

Kohsar police arrested Kamal Shahid and recovered tins of beer from him. Industrial Area police arrested Zia-ur-Rehman and recovered daggers from him. Noon police arrested Tahir and recovered a 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Shams Colony police arrested Shah Anwar involved in illegal cylinder gas filling.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed appreciated this performance and directed all station house officers for effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling activities. He said that menace of drug peddling would not be allowed in educational institutions or anywhere in the city. The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

Furthermore, Islamabad police arrested 83 beggars during the last 48 hours with an objective to curb the menace of begging and also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alms-seekers and their handlers.

Islamabad police have launched special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed and nabbed 83 beggars, according to the officials. DIG (Operations) has directed to shift child beggars at shelters homes and protection centres. Specials squads have been constituted by him to curb begging and performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis, the officials added.