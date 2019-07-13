Share:

GUJRANWALA - Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said that development of the agriculture sector was top priority of the PTI government. Addressing a seminar arranged by Agriculture Department here, he added that the government was introducing farmer friendly policies. He said that Pakistan stood 4th among the biggest rice exporters of the world, adding that the government had planned to increase export of rice in next years. The minister further said that the former governments had destroyed agriculture sector of the country, leaving the local farmer to face severe crisis. “Now Imran Khan has imposed agriculture emergency in the country, and the government is introducing modern technologies to boost up the agriculture sector.