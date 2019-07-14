- 7:34 PM | July 14, 2019 Trump ditched Iran deal to irk Obama in ‘act of diplomatic vandalism': UK envoy
- 6:48 PM | July 14, 2019 Comprehensive policy under Ehasas program to reach deserving people: Dr. Sania
- 5:16 PM | July 14, 2019 Last date for filing tax returns extended till August 2
- 3:28 PM | July 14, 2019 UK paper accuses Shehbaz Sharif of laundering DFID aid
- 3:14 PM | July 14, 2019 ‘Worse than Chernobyl’ security scare at UK nuclear waste plant
- 3:11 PM | July 14, 2019 Egypt opens two of its pyramids for tourists for first time since 1965
- 2:00 PM | July 14, 2019 UK police arrests three for attempted murder as car rams into crowd in London
- 1:50 PM | July 14, 2019 Pakistan to witness partial lunar eclipse on July 16-17 night
- 1:00 PM | July 14, 2019 Pakistan fully committed to operationalize Kartarpur corridor on Baba Guru Nanak anniversary: FO
- 12:52 PM | July 14, 2019 Saudi king to host 1,300 Hajj pilgrims from 72 countries
- 12:45 PM | July 14, 2019 World Cup 2019 final: England to face New Zealand today
- 7:36 PM | July 13, 2019 Govt to establish CPEC Authority to speed up work on projects
- 6:39 PM | July 13, 2019 Pilgrims asked to use Apps for getting Hajj related information, guidelines
- 5:23 PM | July 13, 2019 Israel will be on 'verge of vanishing' in case of conflict with Hezbollah: Nasrallah
- 3:39 PM | July 13, 2019 NASA’s Hubble Telescope spots strange disk around massive Black Hole
- 3:32 PM | July 13, 2019 Pakistani mafia uses tactics to pressurise state institutions, judiciary: PM Imran
- 3:31 PM | July 13, 2019 'You use institutions against political opponents', Maryam responds to PM Khan
- 2:03 PM | July 13, 2019 Pakistan, India to start Track-II dialogue in Islamabad today
- 1:58 PM | July 13, 2019 10 people die, 22 injured in tragic accident in Sanghar
- 1:32 PM | July 13, 2019 Second round of talks on Kartarpur corridor to take place tomorrow at Wagah
