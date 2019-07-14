Share:

JEDDAH - Britain’s Amir Khan claimed the WBC international welterweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Australian Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia.

Khan floored Dib in the second round with a fierce left hook at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. A rapid combination of punches then saw Dib fall to the canvas again, prompting his corner to throw in the towel.

After the fight, Khan said he wanted to face former multiple-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao next. Dib only took the fight in June after Khan’s original opponent Neeraj Goyat withdrew after being injured in a car crash.

It was an explosive display by Khan, who was looking to bounce back from his controversial defeat by WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in April, which saw him accused of “quitting” after his corner pulled him out following a low blow from the American in the sixth round.

After flooring Dib with a counter left hook in the second, another left hook in the third saw the Australian shaken but able to stay on his feet. There would be no escape in the fourth, though, as a double left hook followed up by a rapid combination saw Dib go down again and prompt the towel to be thrown.

The Sydney-born fighter, who has held a world title at featherweight, moved up to make his welterweight debut having only been confirmed as Khan’s opponent last month.

He described the opportunity as his “real-life Rocky moment”, but was unable to cope with Khan’s superior speed and power. Having disposed of the Australian, Khan told TalkSport, “We want the Manny Pacquiao fight, let’s hope he comes to Saudi Arabia. “Hopefully we come back again at the end of the year and bring Pacquiao here.” Pacquiao, 40, fights American Keith Thurman for the WBA world welterweight title in Las Vegas on 20 July.