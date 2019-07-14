Share:

KARACHI : The 6th convocation of Bahria University Medical & Dental College was held to commemorate the academic accomplishments of its Medical and Dental students here on Saturday.

The students were also honoured with Medals and Merit Certificates for outstanding achievements in their academic career at the convocation. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza graced the occasion as chief guest and conferred degrees among 141 graduates of Medical, Dental and Nursing.

Dr Mirza who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services extended felicitations to the graduates on their success. Addressing on the occasion Dr Zafar Mirza appreciated the contributions of Bahria University & Pakistan Navy in imparting requisite education and said that Medical Sciences are going through a phase of rapid evolution with the advancements taking place in the fields of biological sciences and allied technologies. Medical and Dental institutions, their faculty and students, therefore, must work together to continuously upgrade the curricula, skills-sets, pedagogical approaches and transform their environment to be more learner-friendly and research-oriented. It is only then we can reach the pinnacle of success. He also advised the graduates to be men and women of sterling character, have a positive attitude towards life, and sacrifice personal gains for the national interests. Earlier, in his welcome address, Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq, Rector Bahria University extended gratitude to the medical & dental graduates on their commitment, hard work and dedication in achieving successfully this milestone. Bahria University envisions inculcating students with quality education and is taking all measures to ensure the standards at par with reputed medical universities of the country and abroad. The rector said it is my pride to highlight here that we follow and implement rules and regulations in true letter and spirit.