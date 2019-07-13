Share:

This refers to the letter’, HIV awareness’( July 3, 2019) by Bakhtiyar Puhllan. I appreciate the writer who made us aware of the major cause behind the rise of HIV in Sind with more than 60,000 patients.

The residents of Sindh are worried due to these circumstances. An expert from the World Health Organisation came to visit Sindh and assist the people with HIV. However, these patients suffer hardships and their parents get depressed. I appreciate the government of Sindh because of its preparations to fight against this harmful disease and help create awareness.

IKHLAQ DIL,

Balochistan.