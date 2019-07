Share:

KHANEWAL - A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) caught a head clerk of Municipal Committee map branch red-handed taking Rs55,000 as bribe from a citizen. Rab Nawaz Mirali of 73/10R submitted an application to the ACE authorities that head clerk Farooq Zafar Gujjar was demanding bribe from him for approving the map for his house. After initial investigation, an ACE team conducted a raid and caught the accused taking bribe from the citizen.

He was locked up at City police station.