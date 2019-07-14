Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated mobile police service to facilitate citizen across the province.

The chief minister inaugurated the Police Khidmat Markaz at Greater Iqbal Park and also visited various sections of the center, where citizens are being provided several facilities under one-roof.

On this occasion, the chief minister was briefed that at least 14 different services are being provided to citizens at the Police Khidmat Marakiz and Mobile Police Marakiz.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Auqaf Minister Syed Al-Hassan Shah, Energy Minister Akhtar Malik, MPAs, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary home, IGP, Lahore CCPO, RPOs, and DPO were also present on this occasion.

The CM said the new service delivery system would save the precious time of citizens since they would get various facilities at their doorstep. The stamp papers should also be provided at the service centers and special counters of the Bank of Punjab should be set up for this purpose, he suggested. The CM said the provision of a copy of FIR and other services will be provided through Police Khidmat Marakiz and Mobile Police Khidmat Marakiz.

“The provision of services to people at their doorsteps is the mission of PTI government,” CM Buzdar said and lauded the initiative. He said the provision of driving licenses and other services at these centers is part of the best services delivery project of the government. The scope of the Police Khidmat Marakiz and Mobile Police Khidmat Marakiz will be extended further in the future, he said.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Usman Buzdar said he is feeling satisfied while inaugurating the police service centers programme because people residing in remote villages would get police services at their doorsteps. “The police service centers have not only been set up in all districts but they are also fully functional,” he said.

The chief minister said the provision of services to 2.5 million citizens in two years is undeniable evidence of success. “The process of public services will be expanded further. About 550,000 people have been benefited from these centers during the last six months, he said.

The services being offered to citizens at these centers included driving license, character certificate, police verification and medico-legal. The CM said he had inaugurated the Police Khidmat Markaz in Multan just three months ago and later in Rahim Yar Khan and he had then thought this service s hould be provided in all remote areas of Punjab. “Today, I am humbly inaugurating Police Mobile Khidmat Marakiz in all 36 districts. We are humbly thankful to Allah Almighty for the completion of this task because we are advancing towards completion of another promise of public service,” he said.

The scope of these centers will be enhanced to Tehsil level very soon. CM Buzdar said that citizens are not only benefiting from these centers but such facility has proved helpful in securing police record through the Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS). These centers also have the Criminal Record Management System (CRMS) and Anti-Vehicle Lifting System. These service centers will also help police during the investigation process.

The process of the registration of tenants is also being done successful through centers as part of the National Action Plan. “It has produced encouraging results” the chief minister said. The process for the provision of legal assistance has also been initiated to help female victims of crime at these service centers.

He said the project of the Police Mobile Khidmat Marakiz has been translated into the reality in the short of one month and he congratulated all the officers and officials who worked days and nights for make project a success. “Today is the beginning of provision of comforts to millions of people of Punjab,” the chief minister said. The police are playing very important role in the anti-encroachment drive, price control, Ramazan Bazaars, security of religious places besides controlling crime.

The CM said the police and security agencies successfully arrested the culprits behind the terror attack on police outside Data Darbar in Lahore. The chief minister announced a separate quota for the families of the police martyrs in the Prime Minister Housing Scheme and said the financial assistance case of the families of police martyrs have been cleared. “I have given clear instructions that the financial help cases of police martyrs should be resolved in seven days.” he said. The chief minister also announced the approval of increasing the FD allowance of the Punjab Police frozen since 2008. “Although we have been facing economic problems yet I assure you that all possible resources will be provided to the Punjab Police.”

Buzdar said, “Police service is not only a job. The police uniform is not only a uniform but these are symbols of distinctions which proves that Allah Almighty have selected policemen to serve humanity and protect people.”