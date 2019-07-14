Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar has said that Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division of Ehsaas program has adopted a comprehensive set of policy parameters aiming at promote efficiency, transparency and accountability for results.

In a statement on Sunday, she said we have to ensure that the funds allocated to poverty alleviation are reaching the communities that need them most, and strong governance is fundamental to ensuring that.

Dr Sania Nishtar said a gender policy will be mandatory to ensure the integration of the gender perspective into every aspect of governance, policy formulation, operational functioning and in data collection.