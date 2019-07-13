Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ed Sheeran’s wife inspired his collaboration with Justin Bieber on ‘I Don’t Care’

The 28-year-old star - who married Cherry Seaborn in 2018 - has revealed his wife convinced him to join forces with the Canadian singer on the record, which appears on Ed’s new album ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’.

Speaking about collaborating with Justin - who married model Hailey Baldwin last year - he told his own YouTube channel: ‘’Bieber just got married. I just got married. That song is about the person you love, and kind of just being like, ‘F**k this, let’s just have fun ourselves.’

‘’It was actually Cherry’s idea, because she was like, ‘Oh, why don’t you get Bieber? He’d be perfect for this, he just fits it.’ I have quite a good relationship with him. ‘’He’s just got one of these voices that works on anything, and he’s got personality when he sings.’’ Meanwhile, Ed recently named his pub after his wife.

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker has a bar in the grounds of his Suffolk estate and he’s reportedly erected a 15ft sign reading The Lancaster Lock - in honour of Cherry Lancaster Seaborn - above the door.