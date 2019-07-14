Share:

GUJRANWALA - Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood visited land record centres of the City and Saddr circles where he inspected staff performance and the facilities being provided to the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar, AC City Usman Sikander, AC Saddr Hina Arshad, Sub Registrar Rao Sohail Akhter, AC Revenue Manzoor Hussain and other officers accompanied the commissioner.

Waqas Ali Mehmood said that provision of relief to the citizens was top priority of the administration. He directed in charges and staff of the centres to deal politely with the visitors and resolve their issues immediately. The commissioner also enquired from citizens about their problems and issued directions for their solution.