Share:

ISLAMABAD - The export of fruits from the country witnessed an increase of 4.34 percent during the first 11 months of fiscal year (2018-19) against the exports of the corresponding period of last year. The fruit exports from the country were recorded at $ 393.945 million during July-May (2018-19) against the exports of $377.558 million during July-May (2017-18), showing a growth of 4.34 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. In terms of quantity, the export of the fruits witnessed an increase of 9.88 percent from 672.371 metric tons to738.806 metric tons, according to the data. On the other hand, the vegetables exports from the country, however declined by 3.37 percent by going down from $228.894 million last year to $221.180 million during the period under review. In terms of quantity, the exports of the vegetables witnessed increase of 15.02 percent by going up from 831.552 metric tons to 956.449 metric tons, according to the data. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fruit exports witnessed decrease of 33.18 percent during the month of May 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The fruit exports in May 2019 were recorded at $ 13.027 million against the exports of $19.497 million in May 2018, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the exports of fruits however witnessed an increased of 10.92 percent in May 2019 when compared to the exports of $11.745 million in April 2019.