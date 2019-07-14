Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has said that the government has decided to expedite the process of provision of electricity to special economic zones (SEZs) with the view to promote investment and industrial growth.

The Chief Secretary stated this while speaking during a meeting jointly chaired by him and Federal Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed various proposals regarding provision of required load of electricity to Sundar Industrial Estate Lahore, Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park Sheikhupura, and industrial estates of Rahim Yar Khan, Bhalwal, Vehari and Faisalabad. Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that industrial growth plays an important role in national economy and keeping the wheel of industry turning would put the country on way to progress and prosperity. He mentioned that China is showing keen interest in investment in Special Economic Zones.

He stated that industrial growth in Punjab would contribute to national economy and help address economic problems of the country. He mentioned that the government is committed to providing a conducive environment to investors by taking measures for ease of doing business. “All possible facilities would be given to industrialists within the regulatory framework,” he added.