ISLAMABAD - Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production, has said that government is taking different measures for export enhancement including reclaiming traditional markets besides accessing to new markets.

He made these remarks in meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Marble Association (APMA). They discussed issues related to marble sector in order to enhance exports of marble products in the international market. Pakistan’s share in world marble export is 1.04 % (25 million USD) of total 2.5 billion USD which is very low as per the available potential in the sector.

The vice president of APMA apprised that owing to lack of technology adoption in marble sector they are not able to get high returns by capturing the high-end markets. Moreover, he informed the Adviser to PM that Pakistan’s share in international market is further shrinking owing to increase in import duties in Iraq and Korea.

China is world’s top import destination covering 60% (1.5 billion USD) of global market of marble products which, being a bordering country, provides a comparative advantage to Pakistan, APMA informed. The Adviser to the PM said that Pakistan will take all possible steps to enhance export of marble products especially in Chinese market.

The adviser also stated that the government intends to take export to the highest level ever and marble is included in priority sectors. The government is taking different measures for export enhancement including reclaiming traditional markets besides accessing to new markets.

One of the initiatives is to manage removal of restrictions on Pakistani products in foreign markets. Removal of restriction by Iraq and Korea on Pakistani marble export will be a step in this direction that will reclaim Pakistan’s share in the global marble market.

The adviser asked the APMA delegation to participate in the China Import Expo that is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from 5-10 November 2019. The APMA expressed their keenness to participate in the said expo.

The Adviser highlighted that the new SME policy will have special incentives for the small businesses including marble. The policy is expected to improve this sector’s growth by improving access to credit and addressing procedural hurdles.