LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan said that the persons involved in crime against women and children deserve no mercy.

“All the regional police officers should take solid steps to arrest such suspects and ensure quick working on the cases under their own supervision,” the police chief said while addressing the Regional Police Officers’ conference at the central police office on Saturday.

“The criminals involved in sexual assault on women and children must be brought to justice,” the police chief said.

The IGP also gave two-week deadline to all district police officers with regard to the arrest of proclaimed offenders wanted. The IGP said the officers should be ready to face departmental action if they are found showing lack of interest in taking actions against proclaimed of A-category.

The IGP directed the Lahore CCPO, RPOs, and DPOs to write letters to the Deputy Commissioners for cancelation of those licensed weapons which had been used in criminal activities by the accused and also ensure effective follow up of such cases. He further directed to quickly address the complaints received on Prime Minister Portal on top priority whereas effective use of available resources and human resource to work out cases should be further improved besides controlling of crime.

During the conference, all RPOs briefed the IGP about crime situations and police actions done in their districts during the first six months of this year. They said the police force is fully prepared to protect lives and properties of the people and actions are being taken against criminals and anti-social elements as per directions issued by the central police office.

The IGP directed officers to arrest the absconders and anti-social elements particularly those listed Top-20 criminals in each district. The IGP also asked the field officers to fully utilize potential of latest technology to apprehend criminals involved in murder, dacoity, and kidnapping for ransom. IGP Arif Nawaz Khan said that all RPOs should ensure security plan for Eid-ul-Azha under their supervision especially strict action should be taken regarding supervision of individuals named in fourth schedule in the wake of forthcoming month of Muharram-al-Haram and also implement the rules carved out under the national action plan in all districts.

The police chief directed the RPOs and DPOs to review security plan of sensitive places and installations especially educational institutions, mosques, Imam Bargahs and churches in their respective districts and wherever additional force is required, it should be deployed immediately. He further said that security of foreign experts working on CPEC projects should be ensured on top priority and DPOs should visit the sites of CPEC projects in their districts to check the security arrangements regularly.

The IGP said that all DPOs should submit an inspection report to central police office till July 31 after conducting stock checking of weapons, bullets, and other weapons in the police stations and police posts.

IGP Arif Nawaz Khan said that the police staff deployed on Riverine check points in Attock, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar, and Muzaffargarh districts should not be sent to another duty and additional police squads should be deployed on the Riverine check-posts during the season of monsoon.

It is also the prime responsibility of DPO to make proper arrangements for food and residence for the officials deployed at such duty points. The IGP also directed the officers resolve the old enmities through reconciliation by getting surety bonds from the involved parties.