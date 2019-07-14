Share:

MULTAN - Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq has said that those who brought Imran Khan in power are also highly worried as PTI’s just one year is worse than 70 years.

Addressing the participants of an Awami March here, Sirajul Haq declared that the PTI could not rule the country any longer without holding finger of the umpire. He said that the government completely failed to deliver and the price hike during last 10 months is much higher than 70 years. He maintained that it is not tax but extortion that was being recovered forcibly from the poor masses, who have already been crushed by horrible price hike. He said that it is not just economy but the entire system that is on ventilator. He said that the real culprit is the ruling class, which sucked blood of the poor masses and fed IMF with it. He said that the current government pledged country’s integrity and sovereignty to the IMF besides its economy. He said that the people should pay tax. “But we cannot pay tax to the slaves of IMF corrupt rulers,” he added. He said that the government claimed that the people were thieves. “But I say that government’s machinery is corrupt. They looted the country for the last 70 years and built palaces for themselves.