The drivers of passenger trains must be alert and should check the condition of the train before starting the journey. On eleventh July Akbar express train crashed in Sadiqabad area of Punjab while traveling from Quetta to Lahore. The train got off from the track at 4 am when everyone was sleeping. The complete engine got destroyed.

Twenty-one people died, and more than 90 were shifted to hospitals in a very serious condition. Imran Khan visited the area and blamed the train track manager for the worsening conditions of the train tracks. However, it is not the time to blame each other. Rather we need to work together to avoid such accidents. Also, it is not the first train crash accident. Previously, two trains also collided here. It is my request to the railway manager to bring improvement in the conditions of the rail track.

SHAMSAL MANZOOR,

Kalatuki.