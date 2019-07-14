Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that investigations into the video clips allegations controversy about Accountability Judge Arshad Malik should be carried by the judiciary rather than the government as the issue pertained to the former under the relevant laws.

“It is the responsibility of the judiciary,” he emphasised during an interview with GNN TV.

Replying to a query about the video allegations, the president said there were relevant institutions which could carry investigation into such issues. The issue could be used in the political arena, still he would wait for the outcome of the investigations, he added.

In the past, judiciary had been pressurized but in this era, it was not possible. Institutions should function independently and such should be the ultimate goal and vision of all, he maintained.

He was of the view that if the government carried out investigation into the issue, it would become controversial. It should not be the responsibility of the government.

The president also called upon elimination of a discrimination system between the powerful elitist class and the poor, saying that justice could not be established in Pakistan till all citizens were treated equally.

He maintained the government was facing stiff resistance as it had taken a stance to eliminate corruption. “It is facing such a strong resistance as the society was built upon those false bricks of corruption. I wish government good luck in its endeavour against corruption,” he added.

Alvi said when he was jailed as politician; he shared the same cell with four other inmates and ate the same food. “There should be no discrimination between the poor and the elite class,” he added. He maintained the leadership of PML-N and PPP would all agree over the issue of discrimination, but when asked about a specific case, they would show tilt.

About opposition’s no-trust move against Senate chairman, the president opined that he was apolitical under the oath of his office and would not show any political inclination. The political tussles usually continued in the democratic systems and hovered around the number games, he added.

To a query, he replied he did not see any effects upon the functioning of the government with this opposition’s move as Senate was elected by the parliament. There would be no change in its expression and functioning, he added.

The president said in political tussles it could not happen that opposition went ahead with its tactics and the government sat idle as both were in search of votes. The government had the responsibility to counter opposition’s threats, he said, adding he did not see any exceptional thing if the government brought about motion against the Senate deputy chairman.

However, he refused to comment whether the government would succeed in defending Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during the no-trust move.

Those countries which had set their future goals did not destabilize their governments, parliaments, and judiciary. This tussle should not make inroads into the basic objectives set by a country, he added. Still, he said, the PTI government had its direction for Naya Pakistan by ending corruption which corresponded with his views and even every Pakistan who did not want to see any corruption in Pakistan.

About sending of reference against the judges of the superior judiciary, the president said under the relevant laws if he received such documents, he was bound to forward them to relevant forums as he could not sit over them.

The president said that he had full trust in the state institutions including Supreme Judicial Council and the Supreme Court, parliament and the government. “I have full confidence that they will perform their duties proficiently,” he added. To a question, the president said that the government and National Accountability Bureau were two different institutes and agreed the NAB should exert its independence and carry out its functions without being influence.

The president was of the opinion that it was the duty of the government to stop corruption as it had to keep eye on it at every level. It should send the big cases to NAB. The NAB should investigate against all. He explained that functioning of the two institutions of the state should not be confused as the government had to keep a check on corruption at the lower level due to its vast human resources. About the government’s concerns over the production orders of MPs facing criminal cases, the president said a debate was going on which should be settled in the assembly.

He said the production orders were issued in the past to enable the members to attend the daily business of the parliament and cited that a PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly member was killed but the accused, also a member, attended the session under the production order and took oath. To a question about production order of two members from the tribal districts, the president said he was biased against those political leaders who had been sponsored or had linked from outside and worked against the interests of Pakistan. He further said what presentation he had received about certain detained members of the parliament, should also be shared with the parliament.

About formulation of debt inquiry commission, the president said the opposition should also cooperate with the government as it was claiming itself as corruption free. They all should share their parts for the institutional building. He also justified his actions for observing austerity by reducing the expenditures at the Presidency and said that he was bearing all of his expenditures from his personal resources. The president also stressed upon judicious use of the natural resources by the countrymen. About Karachi issues, he said in the past governor’s office had remained a political one. He also stressed upon cooperation between the provincial and federal governments for the resolution of the civic problems.

Improvements could be made in 18th amendment but it could not be rolled back, he said, adding the capacity building of the provincial governments should be made in different areas.