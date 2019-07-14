Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - A complete shutdown was observed across AJK and Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 while the puppet authorities in IOK imposed restrictions in parts of occupied Srinagar areas to foil the march called by pro-freedom leaders, said a report reaching here Saturday from across the Line of Control. The shutdown call was given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) in remembrance of 22 Kashmiris martyrs who were killed by the troops of Maharaja Hari Singh in 1931 after the people rose against the autocratic ruler, the report said. There was a officials holiday in AJK and hundreds of functions were held across the state to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of July 13 and renew the pledge to the freedom struggle against the Occupied Indian forces. Marches, rallies and special prayers were held to mark the day in way to let the world know about the sacrifices of the Kashmiris against the Indian oppression and occupation. Special prayers were offered after Fajr prayers for the early liberation of occupied Kashmir and those who laid down their lives for the freedom. In IHK, Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was scheduled to lead a procession from Jami Masjid here to martyrs graveyard Saturday. However, he was not allowed to lead the rally as he was put under house detention on since Friday morning. Following the call given by JRL, all the shops and business establishments remained closed across the valley while as the traffic was off the roads. The government offices also remained closed as puppet State authorities observes July 13 as a holiday.

Since the wee hours of Saturday, contingents of Indian police and occupying paramilitary troopers were deployed on roads, lanes and by-lanes of Srinagar to thwart any protest. The restrictions were imposed in several areas including Srinagar areas. In Khanyar area of old Srinagar where the Martyrs Graveyard is located, the forces had erected concertina wires at road junctions to halt the vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Besides, the ongoing Amarnath yatra was also suspended for a day in view of the martyrs day. The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Bhagwati Nagar based Yatri Niwas base camp here and no fresh batch left for the cave in view of strike call, the report said.

An official said the Yatra was suspended as preventive measure in view of strike.