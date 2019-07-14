Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of Swat Motorway adding that flagship projects of the incumbent government will prove to be a major economic boost for the entire country.He has intimated that he will soon hold an inspection visit of the project adding that design revision of the second phase the project from Chakdara Mingora and final design for phase-III of the project from Mingora to Chakri Bagh Dheri should also be completed by September this year.The chief minister has further directed to ensure timely construction and blacktopping of 35.25km Mingora to Malam Jabba road further directing that a separate presentation should given on the feasibility of Peshawar to DI Khan Motorway.While chairing a meeting regarding development of communication infrastructure in the province, he stated that Peshawar to DI Khan motorway would ensure access of the newly merged tribal districts to major routes which will boost trade and commerce.The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani, Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister C&W Akbar Ayub Khan, Secretary C&W, MD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and other officials.The chief minister further said that Hazara Motorway, Swat Motorway and Peshawar to DI Khan Motorway will not only connect major cities of the province but will ensure easy trade communication for the entire region alongside boosting tourism.He was also briefed on the progress of Malam Jabba Road, SherKot to Hangu Road and the preparation of design for the third phase of Swat Motorway which includes 42km road from Mingora to Bagh Dheri. He was informed that 40 percent survey for the third phase of the project has been completed and will have a total of five interchanges including Mingora- Kanju Interchange, Malam Jabba Charbagh Interchange, Sher Palam Interchange, Matta Khwaza Khela Interchange and Bagh Dheri Chakdara Interchange. The chief minister directed to complete the feasibility study, design and PC-I of the project by September this year so that construction work may be initiated sooner than later.He was further informed regarding the blacktopping of the 32.25km Mingora to Malam Jabba road. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure completion of the road before the next skiing season for facilitating tourists.He concluded that with terrorism defeated, we now have the chance to not only develop our future, but have an important role to play for stability and development in the entire region.