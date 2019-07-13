Share:

LAHORE-A delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa writers, poets, singers, intellectuals and columnists visited Alhamra Arts Council on Saturday. The delegation was headed by Dr Abaseen Yousafzai. The members of the delegation met with LAC, Executive Director, Athar Ali Khan and discussed about culture diversities.

On the occasion, the delegation was briefed of yearly literary and cultural activities of the Lahore Arts Council. The delegation also visited Alhamra Art Gallery, Alhamra Unplugged studio, Adbi Bethak, Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts and others departments LAC, Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said: “The purpose of the visit of the delegation is to promote the provincial harmony, exchanging cultural values across the country. Art and culture of a country is an outward manifestation of the collective pride and identity of its people to built up by both physical and mental forces over centuries.

Greatness and success of a nation is measured by the yardstick of its cultural progress and development.”